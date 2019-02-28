|
Delmar Dane Nail of Anthony, NM went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Anthony located at 201 Lincoln St, Anthony, NM, 88021. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to Montosa Camp Meeting P.O. Box 3532, Moriarty, NM, 87935.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces New Mexcio 88005. To sign the local online guest book visit La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home : Las Cruces, New Mexico (NM)
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 28, 2019