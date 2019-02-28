Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Anthony
201 Lincoln St
Anthony, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Nail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Dane Nail


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delmar Dane Nail Obituary
Delmar Dane Nail of Anthony, NM went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Anthony located at 201 Lincoln St, Anthony, NM, 88021. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to Montosa Camp Meeting P.O. Box 3532, Moriarty, NM, 87935.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces New Mexcio 88005. To sign the local online guest book visit La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home : Las Cruces, New Mexico (NM)
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now