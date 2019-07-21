|
Dennis J. Lovato
Las Cruces - DENNIS JAMES LOVATO, known as DJ, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Osage Beach, Missouri while on vacation with his loving family. He was born in Las Cruces, on November 7, 1946 to Lucy Lovato. He was raised by his mother and grandmother Maria Isabel Quintana. He graduated from Cathedral High School in El Paso, TX. Drafted into the Army, he returned from Vietnam in 1968 to marry his wife of 50 years Esther Carrillo. Shortly after his service to our country, DJ worked for the State of New Mexico Bureau of Revenue. After 6 years, he decided to attend New Mexico State University soon thereafter joining the City of Las Cruces Police Department. He retired with 22 years of service. After retirement, he re-entered the workforce with the City of Las Cruces Recreation Department, supervising high school students. He enjoyed mentoring "his kids" for 7 years until the program ended.
DJ enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was honored to be selected for the Honor Flight #11 Southern NM and El Paso, TX Chapter. He was always on the move, from playing golf or cards with his compadres or being a loyal NMSU Aggie and Oakland Raider fan. One thing was for sure, DJ was right in the middle of the action.
DJ is survived by his wife, Esther; his sister, Martha Lopez; his son, Dennis and his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Kim Mendes and her husband, Jaime; his grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Denice, Christopher, Jamie, Lexis, and Jordyn; his great-grandchildren, Dominick and Aaliyah; and numerous nephews, nieces, and godchildren. DJ is preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie; his grandmother, Mary; his mother, Lucy; his brother, Richard "Sonny" White; his sister, Isabel "Wendy" Legarreta; his niece, Yvonne "Bonnie" Rivera; his nephew, Richard Legarreta; and his great-niece, Stephanie Rivera.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Latter Rain Harvest Fellowship, 401 N. Main Street (corner of Court & Water to enter) with Pastor Mary Sellers officiating. Inurnment of cremains will following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue. Military Honors will be accorded by the New Mexico Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Marines Corps League El-Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as honorary bearers will be Dennis Lovato, Steven and Christopher Calderazzo, Dominick Lovato, Jaime Mendes, Michael "Pablo" Lopez, Richard Carrillo, Johnny Carrillo Jr., Sammy Reyes, Raymond Rivera, and Michael Ray Rivera.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 21, 2019