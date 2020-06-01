Dennis Lopez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Lopez

Las Cruces - DENNIS M. LOPEZ, age 75, took his last breath here on earth to take his first breath in heaven on May 21, 2020. He was born August 27, 1944 in Deming, to Procopio and Ella Lopez. Dennis was a lover of dancing and music, whether it was soul, oldies or R&B he would hear it and say "Let's Boogie". As a young man Dennis also played lead guitar in a band.

Hunting and cooking were also hobbies for Dennis, especially cooking beans and chile. He loved extra hot chile. "The hotter the better" he'd always say. Dennis also loved sports and would never miss a boxing match or Steelers game. He inspired his whole family to be Steelers fans.

Dennis always liked to dress up, his clothes pressed and creased, hair combed back, "Looking Sharp".

Survivors include, Former Spouse, Amelia Lopez of Deming. Two sons, Dennis Lopez (Delia), and Nathan Lopez of Las Cruces. A daughter, Tricia Diaz (Ezra) also of Las Cruces. Two brothers Eloy Lopez of Silver City, Joe Lopez of El Paso, and sister, Teresa Rodriguez of Safford, AZ. Three grandchildren, Frank Gonzales, Richard Renteria, and David Lopez. Four great grandchildren, Anthony Gonzales, Aleena Gonzales, Isabella Renteria, and Eli Lopez.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, second ex wife Lucille Garcia, brothers, Selso (Mark) Lopez, Bascilio Lopez, Felix Lopez, and a sister Priscilla Rodriguez.

He will be deeply missed by all family, friends and his dog Coco.

The Holy Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Thursday June 4, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino followed by the funeral mass. Due to the current healthcare crisis restrictions, only 70 people will be allowed to attend the services.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved