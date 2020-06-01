Dennis Lopez
Las Cruces - DENNIS M. LOPEZ, age 75, took his last breath here on earth to take his first breath in heaven on May 21, 2020. He was born August 27, 1944 in Deming, to Procopio and Ella Lopez. Dennis was a lover of dancing and music, whether it was soul, oldies or R&B he would hear it and say "Let's Boogie". As a young man Dennis also played lead guitar in a band.
Hunting and cooking were also hobbies for Dennis, especially cooking beans and chile. He loved extra hot chile. "The hotter the better" he'd always say. Dennis also loved sports and would never miss a boxing match or Steelers game. He inspired his whole family to be Steelers fans.
Dennis always liked to dress up, his clothes pressed and creased, hair combed back, "Looking Sharp".
Survivors include, Former Spouse, Amelia Lopez of Deming. Two sons, Dennis Lopez (Delia), and Nathan Lopez of Las Cruces. A daughter, Tricia Diaz (Ezra) also of Las Cruces. Two brothers Eloy Lopez of Silver City, Joe Lopez of El Paso, and sister, Teresa Rodriguez of Safford, AZ. Three grandchildren, Frank Gonzales, Richard Renteria, and David Lopez. Four great grandchildren, Anthony Gonzales, Aleena Gonzales, Isabella Renteria, and Eli Lopez.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, second ex wife Lucille Garcia, brothers, Selso (Mark) Lopez, Bascilio Lopez, Felix Lopez, and a sister Priscilla Rodriguez.
He will be deeply missed by all family, friends and his dog Coco.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Thursday June 4, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino followed by the funeral mass. Due to the current healthcare crisis restrictions, only 70 people will be allowed to attend the services.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
