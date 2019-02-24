Services
Kirikos Family Funeral Home - Truth or Consequences
303 CEDAR
Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-2334
(575) 894-2574
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
1800 S. Locust St.
Las Cruces, NM
Resources
Dennis M. Roberson, 66, a resident of Las Cruces, died January 25, 2019 in Sierra County, while doing what he loved most, duck hunting. Dennis was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Robert and Billie (Walls) Roberson. He retired from New Mexico State University in 2011 and was currently working for DENCO. Dennis loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and was very fond of music. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Cristina Fernandez and her children: Daniel Fernandez-Barkan and David Fernandez-Barkan; his parents; siblings: Tom Roberson, Hope Buck and husband Robert, Neil Roberson and wife Laura, Kathy Wood and husband Jeff and Sara Watson and husband Jay; as well as numerous friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church (1800 S. Locust St. Las Cruces, NM 88001) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. All are welcome to come celebrate a beautiful life lost. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dennis's name to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission (1050 W. Amador Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88005). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar Street., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial condolences, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 24, 2019
