|
|
Dennis M. Roberson, 66, a resident of Las Cruces, died January 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church (1800 S. Locust St. Las Cruces, NM 88001) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. All are welcome to come celebrate a beautiful life lost. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dennis's name to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission (1050 W. Amador Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88005). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar Street., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial condolences, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 28, 2019