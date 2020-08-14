Destiny Norris
Las Cruces - Destiny Norris went on her final ride July 26th, 2020. Only those she knew and loved were allowed to call her Decky. She lived each day of her 12 years to the fullest and without fear! She set an example of what it truly means to love life and one that we all should follow.
Decky, a rare Cliff Cowgirl, had a deep passion for her horses and those she cared about. She specialized in stirring the family pot with her wild side and riding her horses bareback while standing on their back! You could hear her coming in her cowgirl boots before you ever saw her face! Her smile and laugh lit up every room or canyon she was in.
Decky loved the outdoors and preferred animals over people. Her wild and free spirit, along with her deep love for animals showed in the many stray animals she brought home. She lived for her music and wanted everyone else to hear it as well. She may have been a cowgirl and loved to get dirty, but she always made sure her hair was done and her nails painted!
Decky is truly loved and will never be forgotten! Daddy's girl, momma's world, papa's cowgirl, granny's partner and nana's little helper!
She is survived by her mom Mistry Norris (Crispin) of Las Cruces, NM; dad James "Jay" Norris (Holly) of Cliff, NM; sister Davina "Faith" Norris of Cliff, NM; sister Brenda Gallagher (Dalton) of El Paso, TX; brother Alec Norris (Lacey) of Yuma, AZ; sister Quinnlynn Norris of Cliff, NM; step-sisters Trinity & Keighton Bush of Las Cruces, NM; Grandmother BrendaKay Kirkpatrick of Las Cruces, NM; Grandfather Jay Kirkpatrick (Angie) of Mimbres, NM; Grandparents Curly & Jeanette Norris of Cliff, NM; Uncle Levi Kirkpatrick (Haley) of Andrews, MD; Aunts Chris Ashby (Treaver) of Las Cruces, NM and Shawna Bailey (Scott) of La Mesa, NM; cousins Levi Kirkpatrick II & Isaiah Ramsey of Andrews, MD; Turner and Kate Ashby of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Sarah and Savannah Bailey of La Mesa, NM. She also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her Great-Grandmother Betty Jo Wilson of Santa Clara, NM and Great-Grandmother BettyJean Fleming of Las Cruces, NM.
Until We Meet Again
We think about you always,
We talk about you still,
You have never been forgotten,
And you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts
And there you will remain,
To walk and guide us through our lives
Until we meet again.
We welcome all family and friends to join us in two celebrations of Decky's life by wearing their boots and jeans in true Decky fashion. Please come with your stories and fond memories of her to share. We ask that if you are sick that you stay home and join us in spirit. Please practice social distancing and wear your mask.
We want to thank all who have been a part of Decky's life and have sent their prayers, words of sympathy, love and monetary donations to support us through our difficult time of sorrow. God bless everyone!
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com
to sign the local online guest book.