1/1
Destiny Norris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Destiny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Destiny Norris

Las Cruces - Destiny Norris went on her final ride July 26th, 2020. Only those she knew and loved were allowed to call her Decky. She lived each day of her 12 years to the fullest and without fear! She set an example of what it truly means to love life and one that we all should follow.

Decky, a rare Cliff Cowgirl, had a deep passion for her horses and those she cared about. She specialized in stirring the family pot with her wild side and riding her horses bareback while standing on their back! You could hear her coming in her cowgirl boots before you ever saw her face! Her smile and laugh lit up every room or canyon she was in.

Decky loved the outdoors and preferred animals over people. Her wild and free spirit, along with her deep love for animals showed in the many stray animals she brought home. She lived for her music and wanted everyone else to hear it as well. She may have been a cowgirl and loved to get dirty, but she always made sure her hair was done and her nails painted!

Decky is truly loved and will never be forgotten! Daddy's girl, momma's world, papa's cowgirl, granny's partner and nana's little helper!

She is survived by her mom Mistry Norris (Crispin) of Las Cruces, NM; dad James "Jay" Norris (Holly) of Cliff, NM; sister Davina "Faith" Norris of Cliff, NM; sister Brenda Gallagher (Dalton) of El Paso, TX; brother Alec Norris (Lacey) of Yuma, AZ; sister Quinnlynn Norris of Cliff, NM; step-sisters Trinity & Keighton Bush of Las Cruces, NM; Grandmother BrendaKay Kirkpatrick of Las Cruces, NM; Grandfather Jay Kirkpatrick (Angie) of Mimbres, NM; Grandparents Curly & Jeanette Norris of Cliff, NM; Uncle Levi Kirkpatrick (Haley) of Andrews, MD; Aunts Chris Ashby (Treaver) of Las Cruces, NM and Shawna Bailey (Scott) of La Mesa, NM; cousins Levi Kirkpatrick II & Isaiah Ramsey of Andrews, MD; Turner and Kate Ashby of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Sarah and Savannah Bailey of La Mesa, NM. She also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her Great-Grandmother Betty Jo Wilson of Santa Clara, NM and Great-Grandmother BettyJean Fleming of Las Cruces, NM.

Until We Meet Again

We think about you always,

We talk about you still,

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives

Until we meet again.

We welcome all family and friends to join us in two celebrations of Decky's life by wearing their boots and jeans in true Decky fashion. Please come with your stories and fond memories of her to share. We ask that if you are sick that you stay home and join us in spirit. Please practice social distancing and wear your mask.

We want to thank all who have been a part of Decky's life and have sent their prayers, words of sympathy, love and monetary donations to support us through our difficult time of sorrow. God bless everyone!

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved