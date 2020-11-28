1/
Diana Emma Sosa
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Emma Sosa

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and dear friend, DIANA EMMA MOLINA SOSA, age 70, of Las Cruces on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born May 30, 1950 in Laredo, Texas to Benito and Emma Flores Molina. Diana was employed as a Social Worker/Therapist and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include a daughter, Rosa Sosa (Guadalupe Garcia) of Las Cruces; and two sons, Alfredo Sosa of El Paso, TX., and Miguel Sosa (Joanna Moreno) of Anthony, NM; three sisters, Irma Bell (Jerry), Norma Baldman (Michael), and Judy Molina; five brothers, Albert, Joey, Danny, Eddie and George Molina. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Benito Molina Jr.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Private services will be held.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved