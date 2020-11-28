Diana Emma Sosa
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and dear friend, DIANA EMMA MOLINA SOSA, age 70, of Las Cruces on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born May 30, 1950 in Laredo, Texas to Benito and Emma Flores Molina. Diana was employed as a Social Worker/Therapist and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a daughter, Rosa Sosa (Guadalupe Garcia) of Las Cruces; and two sons, Alfredo Sosa of El Paso, TX., and Miguel Sosa (Joanna Moreno) of Anthony, NM; three sisters, Irma Bell (Jerry), Norma Baldman (Michael), and Judy Molina; five brothers, Albert, Joey, Danny, Eddie and George Molina. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Benito Molina Jr.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Private services will be held.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com