Diana Lucero
1936 - 2020
Diana Lucero

Las Cruces - It is with heavy heart we say goodbye to our beloved Mother And Granny because our angel gained her wings and is rejoicing with the Lord. Diana Lucero of 83 years of age was born in Beeville Texas on November 13, 1936 to Simon Costro and Maria Garcia both from Texas. Diana was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother and 2 sisters. She is survived by her sister Mary Duron and Brother Frank Castro. Her children Theresa A. Lucero, David Lucero and Manuela Lucero. Her grandchildren Grace Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Joseph Lucero, Michael Mills, Teresa, Richard Lucero Ashley M. Morin and David J. Lucero Jr. Her great grandchildren Monica Lucero, Aubrey Esparza, Memphis Lucero, Jonathan Lucero and Serenity Lucero, Thomas Lucero, Nevaeh Morin, Ezekiel Morin and several Nephews and Nieces. Diana will be deeply missed by many to include her friends and loved ones and will always be remembered as the friendly loving soul that she was. She leaves a void in our hearts but a lot of wonderful memories which will be cherished forever. A celebration of life memorial will be on Friday September 11, 2020 at our Lord of Mercy Church at 117 Hartman street in Hatch, New Mexico. Visitations for immediate family is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 11 for the rest of family of friends followed by rosary and mass. Per her own wishes she will be cremated and her remains to be taken back to Beeville Texas to be buried next to her mother. arrangements are with Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 West Amador






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
our Lord of Mercy Church
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
our Lord of Mercy Church
