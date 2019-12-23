|
|
Diana Torres
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend, DIANA TORRES, age 36, of Las Cruces on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born June 2, 1983 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose and Maria Chavez Torres, Diana was employed as an administrative assistant for FYI and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her only son, Iverson Torres of the family home; her parents; two brothers, Jose Torres (Maria) of Deming and Christian Torres (Valeria Carrasco) of Midland, TX; a sister, Maria Banda (Charlie) of Houston, TX. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Diana was preceded in death by three uncles, Jose Chavez, Fernando and Roman Torres.
Visitation for Diana will begin at 1 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Iverson, Jose and Christian Torres, Anthony Lucero, Nick Berry and Jaden Banda.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019