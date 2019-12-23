Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Torres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Torres Obituary
Diana Torres

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend, DIANA TORRES, age 36, of Las Cruces on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born June 2, 1983 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose and Maria Chavez Torres, Diana was employed as an administrative assistant for FYI and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include her only son, Iverson Torres of the family home; her parents; two brothers, Jose Torres (Maria) of Deming and Christian Torres (Valeria Carrasco) of Midland, TX; a sister, Maria Banda (Charlie) of Houston, TX. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Diana was preceded in death by three uncles, Jose Chavez, Fernando and Roman Torres.

Visitation for Diana will begin at 1 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Iverson, Jose and Christian Torres, Anthony Lucero, Nick Berry and Jaden Banda.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -