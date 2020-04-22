Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Rogers Obituary
Diane Rogers

Diane Rogers, 77 of Mesilla, NM passed away on April 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Diane was born on May 17, 1943 in Baton Rouge, LA. Daughter of the late Vernon and Estelle Adkins and brother Conrad Adkins. She leaves behind her brothers, Vernon Adkins (wife Anne) of Flat Rock, NC and Hal Adkins (wife Connie) of Baton Rouge, LA, her husband, Charles Rogers Jr of 51 years, a son Charles Rogers III (wife Tammi) of Mesilla, NM and daughters Charlene Rogers Belk and Christine Rogers of Orlando, FL. Grandchildren: Coy Belk, Bailey Belk, Charles Rogers IV, Valencia Moreno, Alexis Rogers, and great grandson Carter Bradley. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to the Order of the Eastern Star educational fund as this was very dear to her heart.

Education Fund Grand Chapter of NM PO Box 6206 Roswell, NM 88202
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -