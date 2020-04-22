|
Diane Rogers
Diane Rogers, 77 of Mesilla, NM passed away on April 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Diane was born on May 17, 1943 in Baton Rouge, LA. Daughter of the late Vernon and Estelle Adkins and brother Conrad Adkins. She leaves behind her brothers, Vernon Adkins (wife Anne) of Flat Rock, NC and Hal Adkins (wife Connie) of Baton Rouge, LA, her husband, Charles Rogers Jr of 51 years, a son Charles Rogers III (wife Tammi) of Mesilla, NM and daughters Charlene Rogers Belk and Christine Rogers of Orlando, FL. Grandchildren: Coy Belk, Bailey Belk, Charles Rogers IV, Valencia Moreno, Alexis Rogers, and great grandson Carter Bradley. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to the Order of the Eastern Star educational fund as this was very dear to her heart.
Education Fund Grand Chapter of NM PO Box 6206 Roswell, NM 88202
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020