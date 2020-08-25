Diane Taylor



Diane Taylor (née Strong) passed away on June 25 in Las Cruces, after a relatively short but difficult battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). She was 76 years old.



Diane is survived by her husband, Rogers Taylor, of Las Cruces; by her son Adam and daughter-in-law Teresa, of Reston, Virginia; by her son Christopher, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and by her sister Deborah Roberts and brother-in-law Clifford Roberts, of Needham, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Strong, and her mother, Virginia Strong, both of Needham, Massachusetts.



Diane was born on March 19, 1944, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She grew up in Needham, Massachusetts, graduating from Needham High School in 1962. She went on to Lake Erie College, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She attended graduate school at Purdue University, where she met Rogers, who was then a doctoral student in Industrial Psychology. They were married on February 3, 1968 in Needham. Diane then joined Rogers in Bloomington, Illinois, where he had started working for the State Farm Insurance Company the previous Fall.



Diane and Rog spent 38 years in Bloomington. They welcomed Adam to their family in 1972, and Christopher in 1974. Diane and Rog created a loving home in which to raise Adam and Chris. They bought a beautiful old Victorian house in 1978, which was always in the process of being fixed up in one way or another. They tried to instill in their children the values of honesty, kindness, generosity, and scientific inquiry, with some degree of success. Though neither Diane nor Rogers believed in the literal divinity of Jesus, Christmas was always a joyous and special time in their home, and these times provided their children with many happy memories through the years.



Diane was a vocal proponent of the Equal Rights Amendment in the mid-1970s, sometimes dragging her children along to demonstrations in favor of it. She started attending the Unitarian Church in Bloomington partly because she found she had trouble meeting other women in Bloomington that she felt she had very much in common with.



Once her children were old enough, Diane started working for Project Oz, a drug-education nonprofit. As part of this work, she went into elementary, junior high, and high school classrooms and provided honest, impartial information to children and adolescents about recreational drugs and their potential for abuse.



In the early '80s, the family started renting a cabin at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, for two weeks during the summer, in part to spend time with Diane's sister Debbie and her family. These trips were the source of many happy family memories: swimming, tubing, fishing, canoeing, Castle in the Clouds, Kancamagus, "the green water", Bailey's, The Old Country Store, the Libby Museum, and many others. One year Diane blew her kids' minds by successfully water skiing, which they tried and mostly failed to do, year after year after year.



Diane never loved living in the Midwest, and in 2006 she and Rogers moved to Las Cruces, which they fell in love with after a series of visits during the previous year. When her children called, Diane would often razz them about how "bad" the weather was wherever they were.



In her later years, Diane became an avid knitter and spinner. Maybe even more so, she became an avid purchaser of "fiber" of all kinds. Her kids learned not to call on Wednesday night, because she would be at "Stitch & Bitch," a weekly gathering of knitting friends.



While in Las Cruces, Diane became involved with Peace Camp, an annual summer camp devoted to teaching kids about nonviolence, and practical strategies for resolving conflict without violence. She was first a teacher at Peace Camp, then an organizer, and later a chairperson of the board. Peace Camp took one quarter of its students each year from La Casa, a local shelter for victims of domestic violence.



Diane loved her dogs, and they loved her back. She was the favorite, by a good margin, of most of the family dogs through the years: Shadow, Nefer, Tyler, Mi Tu, Pepper, Fancy, Elizabeth, Scamper, Chiquita, and Coco.



Diane loved to laugh, and she loved telling jokes—the more irreverent the better. She could spend a solid hour browsing greeting cards at the stationary store, an hour punctuated by frequent, raucous laughter.



Diane began having a series of unexplained falls in 2018, culminating with a broken ankle in October of that year. She started experiencing weakness in her hands about the same time, and was eventually forced to give up knitting, which was a great loss. After many visits to various doctors, a lot of tests, and a number of false starts, she was finally diagnosed with ALS in December of 2019. The disease progressed rapidly after that, and Diane elected to enter hospice care in early May of 2020. She passed away peacefully just two months later, surrounded by family.



A memorial service is planned at the Unitarian Church in Las Cruces sometime after the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully in the summer of 2021. Diane's ashes will be scattered in Lake Winnipesaukee after a small family gathering, hopefully also in the summer of 2021.









