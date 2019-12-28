|
Dolly F. Honeycutt
Las Cruces - A faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, DOLLY F. HONEYCUTT, age 77, passed from this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 14, 1942 in Natchitoches, LA to Burton Barbo and Bessie Alumns. Mrs. Honeycutt retired as a Bridal Consultant from Dillard's Department Store and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Lonnie E. Honeycutt of the family home; a son, Jeff Honeycutt (Guadalupe) of Ruidoso; a daughter, Jackie McElroy (Mike) of Tulsa, OK; a brother, Ronald K. Barbo of Canada. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Ryan Honeycutt (Vanessa) of Carlsbad, Nicole Mendoza (Michael) of Hawaii, Troy Honeycutt (Stephanie) of Tulsa, OK, Jayden and Reagan Alexander both of Ponca, OK; two great grandchildren, Tyson and Jax Mendoza both of Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Visitation will begin at 1 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 PM with Pastor Troy Tudor officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
