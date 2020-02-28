|
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, DOLORES "LOLA" G. GALLEGOS, age 97, of Mesilla left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mesilla to Juan M. and Angelita Rubio Gil. "Lola" as she was fondly known to her family and friends was a school bus driver for 16 years and a homemaker. She was also well known throughout the Mesilla Valley for leading the "marcha" dance for weddings and was a communicant of the Basilica of San Albino.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Paul Gallegos (Bertha) of Artesia; three daughters, Teresa Quintana, Mariana "Negra" Gallegos, and Natalia "Blanca" Bustamante (Nacho) all of Mesilla; a brother, Francisco Gil of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; fifteen great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donaciano V. Gallegos; two brothers, Ramon and Jose Gil.
Recitation of the Devine Mercy Rosary will begin at 11 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago where the Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Christopher Williams officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in San Albino Cemetery, 3131 Calle de Guadalupe where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Serving as casket bearers will be Paul, Jesse and Steven Bustamante, Chris Gallegos, Matthew and Mark Lara. Honorary bearers will be Larry Gallegos, Devin, Chris, Augustine, Angel, Nathaniel and Steven Paul Bustamante, Josh, Isaac and Roman Prieto, Paul Andrew Madrid, Valentino Puentes, Rudy and Nicolas Sanchez, Aiden Quintana-Creek, and Jacob Lara.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020