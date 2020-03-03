|
Dolores G. Garces
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, DOLORES GONZALEZ GARCES, age 70, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born, April 8, 1949 in San Miguel to Francisco T. and Maria de Jesus Delgado Gonzalez, Dolores was a loving homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing included a son, Isaac Garces; four daughters, Sarah Garces (Bert Diaz), Cynthia Garces, Christie Garces and Fay Garces all of Las Cruces; her mother, Maria Gonzalez of San Miguel; four brothers, Ray Gonzalez ( Pat), Raul Gonzalez (Yvette) all of Las Cruces, Carlos Gonzalez of San Miguel and Frankie Gonzalez of Texas; two sisters, Lydia Salas (Eddie) of Albuquerque and Sally Silva (Martin) of Las Cruces; her extended family Ken and Tonie Faulkner. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Juan Garces on September 3, 2012; three brothers, Alfred, Pete and infant Pete Gonzalez; grandson, Sal Garces and sister, Cuca Gonzalez.
Visitation for Dolores will begin at 6 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM with Pastor Armando Martinez Officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will be at 2 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road, El Paso, Texas.
Serving as casket bearers will be Mario Calvillo, Reymond Garces, Ray and Raul Gonzalez, Elijah and Jerimiah Garces. Honorary bearers will be Bert Diaz, Ken Falkner, Jayceon Lowe, Martin Silva and Xavior Antillon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020