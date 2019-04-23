|
|
Dolores Rivera
Las Cruces - Dolores "Lola" Fernandez Rivera, 85, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by family who loved her dearly.
Dolores was born in Las Cruces, NM on June 03, 1933 to Guadalupe Fernandez and raised by her grandparents Jose and Josefina Fernandez.
She was a devoted catholic and her favorite hobbies were praying the rosary, playing bingo, and having conversations with family and friends. She was a strong woman who made an impact on everyone who knew her. She was a mother to everyone and many always sought her wisdom.
She is survived by Alfredo and Margarita Rivera of Las Cruces, Michael and Delia Rivera of Tennessee, Lupe and Phillip Bencomo of Las Cruces, David and Kristina Rivera of Las Cruces, Frankie Rivera of Las Cruces, Stevie Rivera of Las Cruces, Daniel F. Rivera of Las Cruces. Sisters Mary Rita Tellez, Elvira Esparza, Licha Fernandez, Maggie Apodaca and brother Richie Fernandez as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Rivera Jr., daughter Gloria Rivera and son David Rivera and grand-daughter Mary Jane Malone.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 5 pm with a rosary to begin at 7 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, 5035 Holsome Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011, with burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery, 100 S. Espina, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
At her request in lieu of flowers she asked family and friends to make donations to Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Dominic Rivera, Dorian Rivera, Stevie Fernandez, George Pallares, Anthony Estrada Jr., Arthor Rivera, Sonny Hernandez, Gilbert Duran, Dylan Rivera, and Daniel Rivera Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Filimon Tellez, Lalo Rivera, Dwane Woods, Ernie Woods Jr. and Michael Rivera Jr.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 23, 2019