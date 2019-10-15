Services
Dominga Nevarez "Minga" Flores

Dominga Nevarez "Minga" Flores Obituary
Dominga "Minga" Nevarez Flores

Las Cruces - Dominga "Minga" Nevarez Flores of Las Cruces, NM beloved mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister, auntie, prima and friend was called home by Jesus on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Dominga was born in Las Cruces on September 21, 1930, she was the fifth of ten

children born to Catarina Almanza and Miguel Nevarez. She married Frank Flores December 1950, and they went on to raise four children in Las Cruces.

Mrs. Flores was a retired employee of the Las Cruces public schools where she served 34 years as a food service manager. After her retirement, she returned to work and continued serving as a Mayfield High School Lunch monitor for the next 15 years. "Minga", as she was affectionately known, loved caring for her family, cooking and serving the Lord. She was very proud of the many years she spent teaching catechism and was a devout member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for the last 40 years.

She is survived by her sisters Eloisa Cardon, and Virginia Geiser, daughters Patsy Flores and Martha Diaz and son Ralph Flores, her 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Dominga was preceded in death by her husband Frankie Flores, and son Richard Flores.

Minga will forever be remembered for how she welcomed friends, family and strangers

with a warm smile and delicious food and as such will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be held at Getz Funeral home on October 17, 2019 beginning at 6 pm with a rosary to follow at 7 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday October 18, 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, Minga requested that you consider donating to St.Jude's children's hospital.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
