Dominic James Scheer
Las Cruces - DOMINIC JAMES SCHEER, age 31, passed away on August 13, 2019 in San Francisco, CA after a long battle with ADHD and addiction.
Dominic grew up and lived in the SF Bay Area. Since age 18 he split time between SF and Las Cruces with grandparents, Carole and Tom Scheer. He was loved by all who met him. When his grandfather passed away from kidney/spine cancer in 2016 Dominic took his loss very hard, as he didn't have his Gramps to talk to anymore.
Survivors include his great-grandmother, Liberty Bargagliotti of Las Vegas, NV; grandmother, Carole Scheer of Las Cruces; father, Jason (Olivia); mother, Laurie Stonaker (Gary); uncle, Tiber (Kim), along with niece and nephew, Lincoln and Sadie, as well as a host of family and friends in the Bay Area and New Mexico.
Cremation has taken place and recitation of the Rosary and Memorial Mass will begin at 10 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the IHM Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, prayers or donations can be made in Dominics's memory to St. Vincent De Paul Homeless Program in San Francisco https://svdp-sf.org/get-involved/donate/
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces, NM 88005. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 29, 2019