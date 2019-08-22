|
Don Finke
Las Cruces - Don Finke, 86 years old, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, August 18th.
Don was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Maria and Ernest Finke on April 22nd, 1933. Don attended grade school and high school in Cleveland and went on to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where he graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration. After college graduation, Don was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years and was stationed in St. Louis, Missouri. After his service in the Army, Don headed west to California to start his next chapter, where he met his beautiful Swedish wife, Birgitta. They courted for two years, and were married on June 13th, 1967 in the Los Angeles area. Don spent his career in Finance with several successful companies starting with California's Jet Propulsion Labory, oil companies in Texas, and making his final stop in 1986 at the Physical Science Laboratory at New Mexico State University where he worked for 15 years and retired in 2001.
Don is survived by Birgitta Finke, his son and daughter, Mark Finke and Lisa Wagley, their spouses, and his five grandchildren.
A funeral is scheduled for 11:00am on Thursday, August 29th, at La Paz-Graham Funeral Home.
