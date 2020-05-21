|
|
Don Howarth
Don was born June 3, 1933, to his parents George and Frances Howarth at Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Michigan. After a short stay in the hospital, by baby buggy, he was transported across the street to 204 West Oak Street where he lived with Sister Pauline and brothers Earl and Harold for 18 years. He graduated from Fremont Public High School in 1951. While in high school he was active in band, football and track. Scouting was his second love. He became and A.O. member and attended the National Boy Scout Jubilee in Valley Forge in 1950.
After graduation from high school, the next four years were spent at Alma College where he earned a B.S. Degree in Science and Education. During his college time he became engaged to Renee Condon. They were married in December 1955.
Don taught General Science in Wayne-Westland Public Schools at West Junior High, Marshall and Stevenson Junior High Schools. He became the Science Department Head at Marshall and Stevenson. While at Stevenson he became half time director of Sasafrass Trails Nature Center and Natural History Museum.
On November 2, 1956 daughter Kellie was born. Shortly after, Renee became ill with an hereditary disease and after a long illness passed away in 1969.
During Don's years teaching he acquired two Masters Degrees in Science from Eastern Michigan University.
Don married Evelyn Whitby in 1982. They had known each other for a number of years. After 38 years of a wonderful marriage, Don passed away on March 17th, 2020.
Don's cremains were entrusted to Getz Funeral Home. At his request there will be no service here. At a later date there will be a private service in Milford, Michigan.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020