Don Lewis Ingalls
Don Lewis Ingalls

Don Lewis Ingalls was born on January 15, 195S, to Lee H. Ingalls and Alma J. Ingalls in Huron, South Dakota. Don passed away on October 1, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He would like to be remembered for loving his family. Don was preceded in death by his mother Alma J/ Ingalls and his older brother, David L. Ingalls. He is survived by his children, Lisa P. Ingalls and Mark Ingalls Linsley and his father, Lee H. Ingalls and four siblings: Susan Sedlecek (Lyle), Kay Burnett (Randy), Karen Rayson (Gary), and Todd Ingalls (Glenda). He was also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Don will be missed by many who loved him.

There will be no service per Don's request.




Published in Silver City Sun News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20, 2020.
