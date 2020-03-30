|
Donald Clifton
Las Cruces - Donald Clifton, 79, of Las Cruces, NM passed away on March 25, 2020 in Las Cruces.
Donald was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Lela and Joseph "Bud" Clifton on April 24, 1940. He attended school in Silver City, NM from elementary through 11th Grade at Western High School and graduated from McCall High School in McCall, Idaho. He married Mary Boswell in Hurley, NM on October 9, 1960. Don owned and operated Southwest Appraisal and Adjusting Company in Las Cruces for over 35 years. Before that, he owned Mt. Taylor Ford Lincoln Mercury in Grants, NM for many years. Don was a Master Mason belonging to both Tyrone Lodge No. 52 in Tyrone, NM and Malpias Lodge No. 71 in Grants, NM. He was also a 32 Degree Scottish Right Freemason, and a life member of Ballut Abyad Shriners. He also belonged to Elks Lodge No. 1119 in Las Cruces and was a Benefactor and Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Lela Scarbrough and Joseph "Bud" Clifton, father and mother-in-law Cecil and Bonita Boswell, and brother-in-law Maxwell Allen, retired Smoke Jumper and officer of the Central Intelligence Agency.
He is survived by his wife Mary Clifton, daughter Cristy Peet of Las Cruces, daughter Kimberly Clifton-Boit and son-in-law Rob Boit of Las Vegas, NV, and son Kirk Clifton of Las Cruces. Don is also survived by his sister Yvonne Allen of Las Cruces, and brothers Jim Clifton and spouse Pat Findley of Salida, CO, Jack Clifton of Las Cruces, and Larry Clifton and wife Toni of Silver City, NM, brothers-in-law Robert Boswell of Las Cruces and Jerry Boswell of Silver City, NM, sister-in-law Rita Morock and husband David, and an aunt, Lea Gaines of Edna, Texas.
Don is also survived by several Grandchildren including Candyce Nowlin, Casey Nowlin, wife Jenni Nowlin, Joseph Peet, Kaleb Clifton, and Konnor Clifton. He also has two Great Grand Children, Ethan Zavala and Hunter Nowlin. Don is also survived by very close and long-time family friends Stan and Gail Wilson, and family of Silver City, NM.
Don will forever be remembered for his humor, strength, wisdom, knowledge, determination and integrity by his family and friends. He was a role model to many and while he may be gone, he will never be forgotten.
A Masonic Service will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020