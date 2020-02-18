|
Donald J. Larkin
Las Cruces - DONALD JAMES LARKIN of Las Cruces entered paradise with our eternal savior Jesus Christ on February 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on May 29, 1933 in Mile City, Montana. He later moved to Buffalo, Wyoming where he excelled on the football and basketball teams. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1951. He then enrolled at Nebraska Wesleyan University to pursue his degree in Physics. He graduated in June 1956.
During his summers back in Buffalo, he met the love of his life, Phyllis Buckingham. They were married on August 30, 1955 in Buffalo. They moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico in June 1956 and he began work at White Sands Missile Range. Over the next 25 years, Don and Phyllis would have and raise 11 children. Don shared with his children the love of the outdoors. Swimming, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and school activities kept him and the kids busy. Education was stressed in the family as many of his children and grandchildren have obtained or are working on degrees from NMSU. He loved attending Aggie football and basketball games and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.
Don retired from White Sands in October 1993 after 37 years of faithful service. He spent many hours volunteering with many organizations. These included ballet, the Farm and Ranch Museum, Casa de Peregrinos, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral among many other pursuits. He also did yard work and errands for any neighbor that would ask. His woodwork was exemplary as his grown kids would proudly display many pieces of his in their own homes. He always cherished family time. The Larkin household was always full with children, grandkids, and friends always about. Don and Phyllis were able to travel much in their later years including trips to Alaska, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, and many other places across the country to visit friends and family.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis. He is also survived by 10 children: Donald Larkin and wife April of Glendale, AZ; Rodney Larkin of Houston, TX; Tresa Adamson and husband George of Dallas, TX; Tim Larkin of Houston, TX; Keith Larkin and wife Susan of New Philadelphia, OH; Kevin Larkin and wife Stacy of Las Cruces; Cheryl Gasse and husband Paul of Las Cruces; Kristina Benavidez and fiancé Joseph Salazar of Las Cruces; Amanda Montoya and husband Peter of Albuquerque; and Joyce Stroud and husband Aaron of Las Cruces. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his son, Harlan Edward Larkin in 2000; brother, David Larkin in 2016, and David's wife Joyce in 2015, and his parents, Marian Larkin in May 1963 and father, Harold Larkin in October 1975.
Don loved Las Cruces and New Mexico and always seemed to run into friends anywhere he went. He liked to wear a hat that stated "If you don't know me, you're not from here".
This summed up Don as written by grandson Michael Adamson:
"Heaven gained a stubborn angel today. He's now celebrating mass in Heaven, probably correcting Jesus himself on scripture. He's showing God how to use a scroll saw. He's telling every woman how beautiful she is. If Heaven has phones, he wouldn't answer it because it's either a telemarketer or family. He has already walked the entirety of Heaven and most likely screamed GET OUT OF MY VEGETABLES!! We look forward to seeing him again and upon entering hearing him say GGOOOOODDDD MMOOORRRRNNNIIINNNGGGG!!"
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 AM in the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina with Reverend Bill McCann officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date at the IHM Columbarium.
Serving as casket bearers will be Donald Jr., Rodney, Tim, Keith and Kevin Larkin, and Joseph Salazar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to Casa De Pereginos, 999 W. Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020