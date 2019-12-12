|
Donald Kenneth Shaw
Las Cruces - Donald Kenneth Shaw, age 88, of Las Cruces passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at La Posada, Mesilla Valley Hospice. He was born on April 12, 1931, the son of Francis and Leona (Kuborn) Shaw in Gettysburg, South Dakota. After his mother's death in 1942, his father married Margaret (Koupal) Shaw. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, NM. There he met Shirley Ann Mace and they were married on May 29, 1954. He worked for Mountain Bell Telephone, which later became US West, from 1955 until his retirement in 1993. He was also retired from the Army National Guard after 21 years of service. He is survived by his three sons, Ken Shaw and wife Patricia, Michael Shaw and wife LeeAnn and Stephen Shaw and wife Gayla, his grandchildren Brandon Shaw (Melanie), Ashley Shaw (Frank), Stephanie Bednarz (Nathan), Summer Davies (Taylor), Carter Shaw, Mason Shaw and eleven great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers Duane (Lill) Shaw, Leonard (Myrna) Shaw, Kenneth (Ramona) Shaw, David (Linda) Shaw and Danny (Jean) Shaw. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Shaw, who passed away in 2015, after almost 61 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard Shaw and his two sisters Delores Vitek and Eleanor Mazourek. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Jaime Sanchez, FNP and also the staff of Mesilla Valley Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of cards or flowers the family asks that donations of remembrance be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019