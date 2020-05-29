Donald Lester Forrester
Loving husband, father and grandfather, our courageous hero died in his Albuquerque, NM home on May 3, 2020 of cancer. He was born in Iraan, Tx. on September 29, 1937 to Lillian and Jesse Forrester. He graduated high school with honors in Colorado City, Tx. He moved to Las Cruces, NM to attend NMSU and graduated with a bachelor's degree in EE in 1959. He worked at White's Auto Store and Cactus Motor Co., to help pay for his education. He was elected President of his Sophomore class and joined Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. After graduation, he joined the Physical Science Laboratory located on the NMSU campus. His first assignment was to manage co-op students while establishing satellite tracking stations all around the world. In the fall of 1961, he met June May and the following year, they married and travelled to Europe for three months to continue his job of tracking satellites. In 1966, he accepted employment with ACF Industries located in Albuquerque, NM. Don worked with three other major companies in Albuquerque after working at ACF. He mainly worked on satellite testing, solar energy research and designing, and building simulators to test nuclear effects. In the mid 1990's, Don was offered a job on Maui, HI, developing a 3.6m telescope to be built on top of Haleakala mountain. The function of the telescope was for deep space surveillance. A fellow employee stated, "Don's group was doing cutting edge technology development that is now part of the daily operations for the new Space Force. His approach to management was always as a teacher and mentor." In 2004, Don retired as Director of Boeing, Maui. Not ready to completely retire, Don worked with Pacific Defense Systems until the company sold in 2014. Don, charming, witty and humble, enjoyed telling jokes and stories. He loved his family and was a mentor to his children, teaching them to make pizza to changing tires. He enjoyed remodeling and building homes. He loved sports, card games, reading, and sharing meals with friends and family. He enjoyed the beach and everything about Maui. Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Francis Pennington and Doris Aldridge and his baby son, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, June; daughters, Dana Caruso (Steve), Cari Forrester, and his son, Donald Forrester. He is missed by his grandsons, Donovan Caruso, Brayden and Ethan Forrester. Don is also survived by his sister Bea Forrester and her partner, Peggy Bell. In lieu of flowers, if you care to donate in honor of Don, please consider donating to a local food bank or St. Francis Mission on the Rosebud Reservation, PO Box 499, Saint Francis, SD 57572-9901. A Celebration of Life for Don will be held when we are able to gather. Our grieving hearts miss you. Until we meet again, "A Hui Hou"
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.