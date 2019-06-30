|
Donald "Dean" Sherman
Las Cruces - LAS CRUCES - DONALD "DEAN" SHERMAN, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice with his wife and son at his side. He was born in Bates County, Missouri, and resided in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the past 20 years.
Dean was a hard-working husband and father and was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He served in the US Army and enjoyed serving others in various capacities during his life. He was a loyal fan of NMSU women's sports and attended many games and Lady Aggie Tailgater events. Dean was a man of few words who had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jo Ann Sherman, and son Derek Graham (Liz), granddaughter Anjelica Sauceda (Jason), and great grandchildren Matai and Brielle, all of Las Cruces. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as daughter-in-law Tracy, whom he all loved very dearly.
Dean was preceded in death by his son, Brian Sherman, his parents Bill and Luella Sherman, brother Wayne Sherman, and sister Maureen Wyatt.
At his request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life and interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana, Las Cruces, NM 88005, in memory of Dean Sherman.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019