Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Donald Terry Adams

Donald Terry Adams Obituary
Donald Terry Adams

Las Cruces - DONALD T. ADAMS, went home to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM where he was living with his wife of 60 years, June Bushart Adams.

Don was born in Mifflinville, PA on March 4, 1937. He moved to Rochester where he worked for Singer Corporation for 10 years before taking a job with Smith Corona of Cortland, NY. His employment of more than 20 years' there in research and development yielded 4 patents. When Don was in his early 40's, he made a life changing decision to accept Christ as his Savior. His newly found relationship made him a better husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered as an easy going, strong, patient and especially, as a loving man who was faithfully involved in church serving his Lord.

He is also survived by four children, Don Adams (Hillary) of East Lyme, CT; David Adams (Fernanda) of Vero Beach, FL; Charles Adams of Cortland, NY; and Sherry Hicks (Herb) of McGraw, NY along with 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rick Adams of New Milford, CT in 2015.

At Mr. Adams' request cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6 PM in Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5301 Cortez Avenue in Las Cruces with Pastor Doug Cowan officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
