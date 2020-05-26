|
Dondre Robinson
Las Cruces - Dondre Robinson, 26, was given to the world June 2, 1993 to Lora Garner and Willie Robinson. Born and raised in Las Cruces, NM, Dondre was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was passionate in everything he believed in and solid; not folding under pressure. Dondre was an outstanding writer and made music that everyone loved and enjoyed. He was pursuing a music platform for local artists to have a place to express themselves. He was called home May 17, 2020. He is survived by his parents Lora Garner and Willie Robinson, sisters Giovanna, Sharmaine and Jada, Brother Aiden, Nephews Qua'sean, Khemanni, Zeven, Xion, Niece Ja'liyah and host of family and friends. Dondre is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents Melvin Clayton and Doris Garner, Uncle Clint, Aunts Kathleen and Brenda, Cousin Cassie, Niece Zheneavia and Brother Davion. Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday May 28, 2020 at Bethel 2nd Baptist Church 405 E. Hadley Avenue in Las Cruces.Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 26 to May 27, 2020