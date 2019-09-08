|
|
Donna L. Gutierrez Zemek
Las Cruces - Donna L. Gutierrez Zemek, age 59, suddenly passed into her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1960 in Almont, Michigan to Ruben Gutierrez and Maria Abalos Gutierrez. She had five brothers (Edward, Hector, Thomas, Ruben Jr. and Daniel as well as four sisters (Modesta, Lydia, Linda and Mary).
Donna was a gentle, but strong soul. She faced adversities with fierce determination. In 1997, after a major cardiac event she underwent a life saving heart transplant and went on to maintain an active lifestyle enjoying hiking, camping and numerous activities with her three sons whom she adored passionately. In 2005 she, once again fought for her life after complications to remove a brain tumor threatened her very survival which left her paralyzed on her right side. With determination, she recovered and worked at rehablitation to the point that she could fully participate in her active family life.
She touched the lives of so many people with her gentle spirit, warm heart and infectious smile. In her own unassuming way, she quietly crept into the hearts and affections of those she came in contact with...if you were one of these fortunate individuals, you will know exactly what I mean.
Her family meant the world to her. She simply adored each of her three sons from the time they were born... and I suppose she still has deep love in her heart for them. She was "head over heels" in love with her 2 grandsons Mordecai and Thaddeus, and was so excited as she lovingly awaited the arrival of her granddaughter Eleanor.
Donna is survived by her Husband of 37 years Daniel J. Zemek and Sons Simon (wife Melanie), Nicholas (wife Mackenzie) and Adam "AJ". She is also survived by her siblings: Brothers Hector, Daniel, Ruben Jr., and Thomas (and wife Christy) and Sisters Lydia, Linda (husband Ron), Mary (husband Roger).
Preceding her in death were her parents Ruben and Maria Gutierrez, her sister Modesta and her brother Edward.
Donna will be sorely missed by all of us, but her spirit will continue to be with us reminding us that a life lived with love and courage can be a force for beauty and goodness in the world.
"And when the work of grieving is done,
The wound of loss will heal
And you will have learned
To wean your eyes
From that gap of air
And be able to enter the hearth
In your soul where your loved one
Has awaited your return
All the time."
-John O'Donohue
All who have been touched by the life of our dear Donna are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 5pm at the Farm and Ranch Museum (4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, NM 88011). Bryan Glanzer will be officiating the service. We, the family, would be honored if you would attend to celebrate of the life of Donna.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019