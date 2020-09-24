Donna Louise Leong
Las Cruces - DONNA LOUISE LEONG, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020. She died peacefully at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces. Donna was the daughter of the late Russell and Mildred Smith (Totten) and was born October 4, 1934 in Big Rapids, Michigan. She earned her nursing degree in Phoenix, AZ and in 1957, after graduation, she boarded the SS Lurline and sailed across the Pacific Ocean to Honolulu, Hawaii. She started her career as a labor and delivery R.N. at Kapiolani Hospital. Donna and Peter Leong soon met and were married on August 20, 1959 in Honolulu. In 1965, they moved to Las Cruces, where they graciously served in various church functions and activities. Throughout her life, Donna was generous to those in need and offered her time to care for her friends who needed assistance with food, hospital visits, and companionship. She selflessly gave of herself in raising and loving her children and leaves a legacy through each of them. Her heart of nurturing and her desire to help others inspired her daughter to pursue a career in nursing as well as three of her grandchildren.
Peter and Donna were married for 53 years until Peter passed away in 2012. Donna is survived by sons David (Laura) of Rio Rancho and Joe (Linda) of Albuquerque; daughters Annie (Randall) Kalama of Honolulu, HI and Priscilla (Kari Maier) of Las Cruces; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter, son Steven M. Leong, and sister Bette Ashley.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Silvia Sierra who provided compassionate and complete care for Donna for many years. Our hearts are full of gratitude for LeeAnn and Leila Oliver (granddaughter and great-granddaughter respectively) who lived with and provided constant companionship and care at home for "Gramma" over the past four and a half years.
A Memorial Service will begin at 10 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Cremation has taken place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com