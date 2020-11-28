Donna Mae Kosnick
Las Cruces - DONNA MAE ENGRAF KOSNICK
Donna Mae was born on May 21, 1931 in New England, North Dakota after being delivered by her Grandmother Miller and Grandmother Engraf who "acted as midwives" after learning the local Doctor was too drunk to participate. She spent her childhood in a Sears and Roebuck "Kit Home" that was built by her parents, Olaf and Laura. Donna graduated from New England High School in North Dakota in 1949. She then attended the University of Montana at Missoula where she met her future husband, John (Jack) E. Kosnick. They married on January 20, 1951 in Helena, Montana. Soon after that Jack was commissioned in the USAF in Mountain Home, Idaho and their son, Jon L. Kosnick was born on their first anniversary. The new family moved to the Philippines for Jack's tour where their second son, Robert was born. Donna returned to Butte, Montana with Jon and a 6-week-old baby, Robert on a "slow boat" as Jack entered Pilot Training in Barton, Florida. One of Donna's favorite stories was when Jack was stationed at Cape Canaveral, Jack had the honor of flying John Glenn and his wife to Key West after Glenn's first orbital flight in space. The Kosnick family was also stationed at Mildenhall, England for about three years before moving to Las Cruces in 1965 where they built their family home. Jacks final tour sent them to Hawaii from 1968- 1972, then they returned to their Las Cruces home after he retired. Donna enjoyed being an Officer's wife and meeting people, hosting social events, playing Bridge, Mahjong, nickel slots. She also loved to spend time with her grandkids and family and hear their stories and adventures. She loved to sew when she was younger and "fell in love" with the Spring Crest pleating system as they were looking for a family business opportunity. Jack, Donna and their two sons opened Spring Crest Custom Draperies here in Las Cruces in 1976. Through the years, the family worked together with occasional help from other family members to participate in county fairs, home shows, and conventions. Donna worked every day until August of 2019. In her later years she still enjoyed answering phones, giving suggestions to Rob and Jenni and visiting with the mail carriers. She thoroughly enjoyed Donut Wednesdays, working with clients on a daily basis, sharing life experiences and designing the perfect window treatments for their homes (with meticulous notes) which started the legacy of repeat customers.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Olaf and Laura, son Jon (1993), husband Jack (2000) and her good friend and gambling partner, Mary Lou Salas (2017). She is survived by her son Robert (Mina), his two children, Ryan and Jenni (Thomas Hart), daughter in law, Jan (Tom Riddle), their children Mike (Sarah), Jodi (Justin), eleven great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren.
We would like to thank Welbrook Rehabilitation Center, Melendres House and her last residence, Blue Horizon Memory Care for taking such wonderful care of our mom and grandma. Your kind and caring staff helped her enjoy her final stages of life.
At this time there will not be a memorial service due to COVID-19. She will be interred at the family plot at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com