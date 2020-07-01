Donna Rae Helsel
Donna Rae Helsel

Las Cruces - Donna Rae Helsel, devoted, compassionate, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, departed this earth May 1, 2020 and entered the presence of her Heavenly Father. Born October 31, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska, Donna was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ethel Wright Ferdig. Most of her childhood was spent in Igloo, SD, home to the US Army's Black Hills Ordnance Depot, where she graduated from Provo High School in 1957. On June 13, 1959, Donna married her high school sweetheart, Ed Helsel from Edgemont, SD. Soon thereafter, the couple moved to Las Cruces, NM where Ed started an insurance agency with American National Insurance Company and where Ed still lives in the family home today.

Donna loved to sing and people were generally amazed at her memory of the words of old songs, especially from the 50's and 60's. As a couple, Donna and Ed were part of the music ministry in their church for over 50 years.

Donna also loved to travel and, as a result of opportunities presented by American National, she and Ed traveled all over the world.

Survivors include her husband of 60+ years, Ed Helsel of Las Cruces, son Tim Helsel (Renee) of Shawnee, KS, daughter Tammy Helsel Stidworthy (Bruce) of Albuquerque, NM, daughter-in-law Robin Helsel of Springfield, MO, brother Ed Ferdig (Patty) of Grass Valley, CA, grandchildren Colton (Nicole) of Springfield, MO, Brandon (Samantha) of Dallas, TX, Garrett (Kim) and Katelyn of Albuquerque, NM, and William and Adeline of Shawnee, KS.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son Tony and great-grandson, Anthony.

Special THANKS to Pastor Dave Vistine and the Las Cruces First Assembly family and to the entire staff at Desert Peaks Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a memorial fund at Las Cruces First Assembly of God in Las Cruces, NM, or to your local place of worship.

A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Las Cruces First Assembly (5605 Bataan Memorial West) with Pastor David Vistine officiating. The service will include a time for those who would like to share favorite memories about how Donna affected their life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
