Donna Swigart
Las Cruces - Donna Swigart, 89, a long-time resident of Silver City, NM, entered into Heaven's Gates on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Donna was born on October 2, 1929 in Wauneta, NE to Gus and Ida Holstein. Donna was married to Ray Swigart on October 23, 1949 in Holyke, CO. He proceeded her in death on December 18, 1996. As a Forest Service wife, Donna lived in multiple remote locations in Wyoming, South Dakota and Arkansas before moving to Silver City in 1961.
Donna a consummate wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker had many wonderful friends, and was active in the Methodist church, Widowed Person's Club, square dancing, playing bridge, and volunteering at Gila Regional Hospital. She is survived by her daughter Joanie Bright and Joanie's loving partner William Budagher (Las Cruces, NM), son Gerry Swigart, and daughter-in-law Patty Swigart(Fort Collins, CO), and granddaughter Kristi Swigart (Seattle, WA).
A celebration of life will be held at the Silver City Methodist Church on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 1 to May 2, 2019