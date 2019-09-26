|
|
Dora Chavez Alvarez
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, DORA C. ALVAREZ, age 83, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Born to Emilio and Inez Chavez on October 17, 1935, Dora was a homemaker and a communicant of the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary where she was a member of the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of 60 years, Ruben C. Alvarez of the family home; a son, Ronald "Ronnie" Alvarez of Las Cruces; a daughter, Rebecca Alvarez-Layne of Ogden, UT; a brother, Bernie Chavez of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three granddaughters, Desirea Walker (Brent), Kristi Rae Schunior and Dora Dominguez; two great granddaughters, Emi and Addilyn Walker; her son-in-law, Jose Carlos Dominguez as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ruben Emilio Alvarez in 2017 and five brothers.
At Mrs. Alvarez's request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Charles Henkle officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Columbarium.
Honorary bearers will be Anthony, Vince and Louie Chavez, Danny Barela, Brent Walker and Carlos Dominguez.
The Alvarez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 26, 2019