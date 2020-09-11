Dora Kuester



Age 92, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Dora is survived by her three sons Ron Kuester and his wife Mary, Paul (Butch) Kuester and his wife Teri, and Mark Kuester. There are three grandchildren, Kirk Kuester and his wife Kia, Stacy Kuester and her husband Gabe, and Jason Kuester and his wife Audrey, and two great grandchildren Hannah Rose Kuester and Henry Kuester. There will be a celebration of Dora's life at a later date.









