1/
Dora Kuester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Kuester

Age 92, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Dora is survived by her three sons Ron Kuester and his wife Mary, Paul (Butch) Kuester and his wife Teri, and Mark Kuester. There are three grandchildren, Kirk Kuester and his wife Kia, Stacy Kuester and her husband Gabe, and Jason Kuester and his wife Audrey, and two great grandchildren Hannah Rose Kuester and Henry Kuester. There will be a celebration of Dora's life at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved