Dorothy A. Corrigan
Niagara Falls, NY - Dorothy A. Corrigan, 97, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Niagara Hospice House. Born in Marietta, OH, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Annie (Powell) Christy.
Dorothy was raised in Marietta where she graduated from Marietta High School. She attended Ohio University at Athens. She cherished her role as homemaker and mother and was employed as a book keeper at Kris-Mar Inc. After raising her family Dorothy moved to Las Cruces, NM where she resided for 36 years before moving to Niagara Falls in 2012 to be closer to family.
She was committed to a lifetime of volunteer service, most notably volunteering for over 25 years at Memorial Medical Center and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, both located in Las Cruces. Dorothy also enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, walking and spending time with family and friends which were a great source of joy throughout her life. She was deeply committed to her faith and active in the senior center in Las Cruces.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her children, Christy (Anthony) Murty, Frederick U. (Sima Gellman) Needham, Jr., William F. Needham and Mary Ann Needham; her grandchildren, Anthony (Jamie) Murty, Brian (Karen) Murty, Christy (Scott) May, Julia Murty, Megan (Maurizio) Passalacqua, Patrick Murty, Amy (Patrick) Young, Marietta (Shawn) Eakle, Phillip (Marie) Needham, Frances (Christopher) Gellman, Sean Corrigan and Kyle Corrigan; 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; her step-children, Ann Corrigan and Stephen (Kim) Corrigan; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John R. Corrigan; her first husband, Frederick U. Needham, Sr.; her brothers F. Leonard, R. Neil and Robert Christy and two step-children, Martha and John Corrigan.
A private funeral service will be held at St. John de LaSalle Church in Niagara Falls for Dorothy's family. Interment in Valley Cemetery, Marietta, OH. Memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Drive Lockport, NY 14094 or to Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Paroquia Street Las Cruces, NM 88001. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.