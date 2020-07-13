Dorothy Anne McConnell
Las Cruces - DOROTHY ANNE OLIVES McCONNELL, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Las Cruces. She was born in Fresno, CA on November 27, 1934, the daughter of Leonard Rolland and Dorothy Elizabeth Deatsch Olives. Anne graduated from Merced High School in Merced, CA and attended nursing school in San Francisco, CA. Soon after their marriage in 1953, Tom and Anne moved to Hatch, where she was involved in a variety of organizations. She was a volunteer Hatch Valley EMT before the Ben Archer Clinic was established and she was also a member and officer of the Extension Homemakers Club, the Red Hat Society, the Hatch Library Book Club and volunteered at the Hatch Chile Festival for several years. She enjoyed hand quilting, hand beading, lace crocheting, blanket knitting and a variety of sewing projects. Anne was beloved for her infectious smile, abundant hugs and selfless giving of her handmade projects.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-six and a half years, Thomas Carter McConnell of Las Cruces, five sons, Stephen McConnell (Debi) of Marion, TX, Martin McConnell (Beth) of Dripping Springs, TX, Brian McConnell (Heidi) of Las Cruces, Richard McConnell (Patricia) of Radium Springs, and Keith McConnell (Ernestine) of Nassau, Bahamas. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, Grace, Angela, Amber, Erynn, Miranda and Nicole McConnell and Rita and Alexandra Kaufmann and four great-grandchildren, River, Haven, Finn and Ayla; a brother, Leonard Rolland Olives, Jr., (Cecilia) of Modesto, CA.
Anne is with God waiting for her loving family to join her one day.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Anne's name to the charity of their choice
.
A Memorial Service for Anne will be held at 3 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.