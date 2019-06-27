|
Dorothy Eleanor Kienle Cole
Cedar Park, TX - Dorothy Eleanor Kienle Cole, 94, went to her heavenly home on June 6, 2019. At the time of her death, she was at the home of her son and his wife where she had lived for the past 12 years. Her loving family, faith in God and a longing for heaven supported her in her last days.
Dorothy was born in 1925 to Ethel and Harry Kienle in El Paso, TX and grew up in a happy home. She became a Christian at age 9, was baptized and joined Grandview Baptist Church, El Paso. After graduation from Austin High School, Dorothy worked as a secretary. She married her sweetheart from church, James Fred Cole in 1942, in a double wedding with her sister Nell and her fiance. Following World War II, Dorothy and Jim lived for most of their loving marriage on a farm near Anthony, NM with their children. They were members of First Baptist Church and she served as a Sunday School teacher.
Following her husband's death, Dorothy courageously fulfilled a dream to attend college. The family moved to Mesilla Park, NM and she graduated from NMSU with a degree in Elementary Education when she was 45. She was a Teacher with Las Cruces Schools and, after earning a Master's degree in Counseling, became a school Counselor for 8 years until retirement.
Dorothy was devoted to her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and special friends. Dorothy enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, reading and lovingly embroidering a quilt for each grandchild. She was a volunteer ESL (English as a second language) teacher at First Baptist Church, Las Cruces.
Her survivors include her daughter, Janice and husband Hugh Rogers of Grants, NM; her son, Mark and wife Melanie Cole of Cedar Park,TX; her grandchildren Eric Rogers, Jason Rogers, Laurel Rogers, Seth (Kelly) Cole and Tara (Jarrod) Mullen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Nell Elliott.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, 10:00am, June 29, 2019, at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer Street and 4848 Alps, El Paso, TX. (915-755-5645). Memorial contributions may be made to the church or .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019