Dorothy L. Gaines
Las Cruces - Dorothy L. Gaines
September 20 1927- November 16 2019
Dorothy L. Gaines (Dot) 92, of Las Cruces NM passed away November 16 2019 surronded by her family. She was born September 20 1927 in Otis, NM to Martin Wesley Hunt and Audrey Plevna Cole. Dorothy was a sweet soul loved by all who knew her. Dorothy had a love for dancing, playing cards by "Dorothy's Rules", spending time with family and friends, and visting over the phone with her granddaughter.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Martha and her beautiful daughter Ranelle Sue Stull who she's missed dearly.
"Dont cry for me please dont be sad
Hold onto memories of times we had
I walk beside you Im here all day long
Sending you Love and Butterfly Kisses
Your Beauitful Blue Eyed Grandma"
Dorothy is survived by her children Ron wife (Lily) Hunt, and Cindy husband (David) James.
Grandchildren Selena, Stacey, Ginger, Lauren, Lisa and Amber
Sister Jackie husband (Eddie) Smithson, nieces Samie Martinez and Shari Hardman
Numerous Great Grandchildren
Special Friends Patsy, Shelly, Karen and Louie
Graveside Services for Dorothy will be held in Durango Co at Greenmount Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her daughter at yet to be determind date.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019