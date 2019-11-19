Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Gaines


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Gaines

Las Cruces - Dorothy L. Gaines

September 20 1927- November 16 2019

Dorothy L. Gaines (Dot) 92, of Las Cruces NM passed away November 16 2019 surronded by her family. She was born September 20 1927 in Otis, NM to Martin Wesley Hunt and Audrey Plevna Cole. Dorothy was a sweet soul loved by all who knew her. Dorothy had a love for dancing, playing cards by "Dorothy's Rules", spending time with family and friends, and visting over the phone with her granddaughter.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Martha and her beautiful daughter Ranelle Sue Stull who she's missed dearly.

"Dont cry for me please dont be sad

Hold onto memories of times we had

I walk beside you Im here all day long

Sending you Love and Butterfly Kisses

Your Beauitful Blue Eyed Grandma"

Dorothy is survived by her children Ron wife (Lily) Hunt, and Cindy husband (David) James.

Grandchildren Selena, Stacey, Ginger, Lauren, Lisa and Amber

Sister Jackie husband (Eddie) Smithson, nieces Samie Martinez and Shari Hardman

Numerous Great Grandchildren

Special Friends Patsy, Shelly, Karen and Louie

Graveside Services for Dorothy will be held in Durango Co at Greenmount Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her daughter at yet to be determind date.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home

To sign online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -