Dorothy Nelson
Las Cruces - Dorothy Nelson, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 97. One of seven siblings, Dorothy was born on July 5, 1921, to Oscar and Hazel Larson in Valley Springs, South Dakota. She married Arnold Nelson in August 1943.
A long- time resident of Las Cruces, Dorothy's life was a testimony of strength and grace. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a perfect homemaker whose greatest joy was her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Jim (Darlene), Terry, Tom (Jerri), and Barbara, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, husband and best friend of 75 years, Dr. Arnold Nelson, daughter-in-law Jackie Nelson, and great, great grandson Austin Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2900 Elks Dr, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Nelson Family Endowed Fund at New Mexico State University. Gifts made payable to NMSU Foundation can be mailed to NMSU Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003-3590. Please indicate on the donation that the gift is for the Nelson Family Fund.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019