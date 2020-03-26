|
Dorothy Pearl Hays
Las Cruces - DOROTHY PEARL HAYS, (nee CASSINGHAM), age 91, passed from this life on March 24, 2020 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born September 14, 1928 in La Harpe, IL to Clarence and Belle Rosita Cassingham, (nee Laws). Dorothy completed nurses training at the Galesburg Cottage Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 and internship in 1950 at Michael Reese in Chicago. She and Robert "Bob" L. Hays were married June 10, 1951. Dorothy worked in professional nursing for 45 years in the healthcare industry and industrial nursing at EMD (GM), Skully Jones, Rex Chainbelt, and lastly at Hines VA Hospital, Hines, IL in Suburban Chicago. At Hines, she was the Neurology floor managing nurse before retiring. Dorothy and Bob moved to Las Cruces in 1990. Afterwards, Dorothy became an avid traveler having visited most of the world including the Middle East, Australia, Europe, Asia, the Far East and South America. She enjoyed and was an expert cook, interior decorator and quilter. Dorothy was a benefactor of the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts in Ruidoso and was a regular attendee.
She will be fondly remembered for her caring, kind, outgoing nature which blended intelligence, determination, high moral standards, friendship, humor and love.
Preceding her in death, husband Bob 2003, and sister, Shirley Poston 1996. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Robert Hays (Roberta Watson) of Las Cruces, Charles Hays and wife Mary Ann of Downers Grove, IL. Other survivors are grandchildren, Carrie Burns (Steven), Kristen Moreland (Keathan), Theodore Hays and Rebecca Hoff (Bryan); great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Amanda, Emily, and Caitlyn.
Cremation will take place and a memorial services are delayed due to the Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spencer Theater for Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Alto, NM 88312 (575) 336-4800 www.spencertheater.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020