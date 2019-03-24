|
Douglas L. Coalson
Las Cruces - Douglas L. Coalson, 75 of Las Cruces, passed away on March 19, 2019 at his home in Las Cruces. Doug was born in Abilene, TX to Bill and LaVerne Coalson on January 4, 1944. He graduated from Abilene Christian University where he met and later married Freda Wallis on September 1, 1966 in Abilene. Both Doug and Freda were teachers in Kotzerbue and Chevak Alaska. Doug would later work for the BIA managing reindeer herds in the arctic. They later moved back to Abilene and started their family before moving to Las Cruces where Doug worked as a range scientist for the Bureau of Land Management. Doug was a member of the University Church of Christ where he served in many capacities over many decades. He had a passion for serving all people in the name of Jesus. He is survived by his wife Freda and three children Britt, Dane and his wife Rebecca, Piper, his sister Glo Coalson and his mother LaVerne and his two loving grandsons, David and Alexander. He was a wonderful grandfather to the many beloved children in his life.
A funeral is scheduled for 10am Wednesday, March 27th at University Church of Christ. Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 W. Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chistian Relief Fund at www.christianrelieffund.org
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 24, 2019