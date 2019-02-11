|
E. JEANNE (WALHEIM) HAMM, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019. She was born April 22, 1921 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to John Isadore Walheim and Bessie Gertrude (Hill) Walheim. She had two brothers, both deceased.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Betsy Ann (Hamm) Geery (husband, Floyd M. Geery); two grandchildren, David R. Hamm II and his wife, Pamela of New Berlin, Wisconsin and Robert John Hamm of Chicago, Illinois; and four great-grandchildren, Emily and Brandon Santa Maria of Las Cruces and Sophia Lyn and David Robert Hamm III of New Berlin. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Hamm; by her son David R. Hamm; her daughter, Patricia Jeanne (Hamm) Hanson and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Jeanne (Hanson) Santa Maria.
Mrs. Hamm started work in 1938 as a clerk typist and spent her entire career in the clerical field, but worked her way to the top and retired as an officer of the Corporation for the Fortune 500 Company, Oak Industries. After retiring, she moved from California to New Mexico. Settling in Fort Seldon, she became active in the community and helped establish the Robledo Community Association and was instrumental in helping bring a community center to Radium Springs/Ft. Seldon. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, but reading and card playing were always her passions. She was an incomparable, strong, intelligent, compassionate woman who saw the world from the invention of the radio through television and cellular phones; and from the slide rule to computers that took up whole floors of buildings to computers small enough to put in a watch! Her philosophy was always, "It has been a good life, full of joy and some woe, but always interesting!" She touched countless lives and all have been blessed to know her. She will be greatly missed.
A wake to celebrate her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the home of her daughter. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the LCPS Foundation Walheim-Hamm Endowment for a clerical scholarship for LCPS classified employees who want to further their education. If you are interested in donating you can contact the LCPS Foundation at 527-5888 or her daughter.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 11, 2019