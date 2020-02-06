|
|
Eddie A. Saavedra
Las Cruces - On Monday, February 3, 2020 our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, EDDIE A. SAAVEDRA, age 64, of Las Cruces left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 2, 1955 to Enrique M. and Rosa Avalos Saavedra in San Miguel. Eddie retired from Doña Ana County as a heavy equipment operator and was a foster parent to numerous foster children. He loved music and enjoyed karaoke singing and dancing. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his daughter, Desiree Saavedra (Richard Lucero) of Las Cruces; four brothers, Robert and Efren Saavedra both of El Paso, TX, Henry Saavedra of Lemitar, NM and David Saavedra of Las Cruces; six sisters, Evangelina Herrera, and Maggie Herrera (Danny) all of Las Cruces, Irma Herrera (Ernest), and Elva S. Delgado (Paul) all of Mesquite, Olga S. Reyes of Houston, TX, and Grace Hernandez of San Miguel. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Mariah Lopez, Richard Jr., Jazlynn and Jeramiah Lucero as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Christopher Ray Saavedra and two brothers, Alvaro Avalos and Freddie Saavedra.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Tom Vasquez, Paul Delgado, Danny Herrera, Ruben Reyes, Javier Hernandez and Ken Sandoval. Honorary bearers will be Cynthia D. Nevarez, Marisa P. Saavedra and Jeramiah Lucero.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020