Eddie G. Flores
Las Cruces - EDDIE G. FLORES, 58, born February 6, 1962, resident of Las Cruces. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our, son, brother and beloved husband. May you always walk in sunshine and God's love around you flow, for the happiness you gave us, no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you will not go alone, a part of us went with you, the day God called you home on July 24, 2020. He was the son of Gustavo R. Flores and Maria G. Flores, of Tortugas. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish. After 30 years, he retired from NMSU as a Carpenter Supervisor.
In 2001, he met and married the love of his life Rachel Bernal-Flores, who he enjoyed traveling with. He had a larger than life smile and never met a stranger. His passion was for God and his family. He was kind, selfless and always made those around him feel valuable. He loved to dance, played pool with the Las Cruces Pool Players League, attributed in making bows and arrows to the Danza Azteca Chichimeca Tribe in Tortugas. He always enjoyed a good western movie, country cruising, classic country music, shooting and archery. He was an outdoors man who loved to camp and stand in the rain. Eddie was also blessed with two families.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel; brothers-in-law, Arthur Bernal and wife, Maryann, Don Gonzales and wife, Dolores, and Michael Bellman and family; two sisters-in-law, Lisa Bernal and children, Lauren and Zechariah, Christina Archuleta and husband, Ruben, and son, Matthew and wife, Victoria, children, Klarissa and Roman; Juan and Lupe Salazar nephews, Joseph and Antoine Bernal Lopez, family all of Las Cruces. Extended family from Fort Scott, Kansas include sister-in-law, Fredina Gonzales, Mikael Gonzales and wife Keisha, Jason Martinez and wife Tisha, Danica Gonzales, and Chasidy Sharp and husband, Michael.
Survivors include his parents, Gustavo R. and Maria G. Flores; brother, Gustavo Flores II. and wife Mary Ann; son, Gus Flores, III and wife Letitia, children Nicole, Tyler, Melissa, Isaac, Diego, Joey, Abel, Santiago and Gabriela; Orlando Flores and Mari, Orlando Jr., Naomi, Angelique, Brandy and Zavier; son Marlo Flores and Angelique, children Emilio, Marlo Jr., Marcello, Angelo, Dominque and Eesiah; brother, Henry Flores and wife Oralia; sister Patricia Flores, children Victoria Tarin and Richie Trejo, Jr. He was preceded in death by his brother-in- law, David Gonzales who he adored.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Orlando Flores, Marlo Flores, Gus Flores, III and Art Bernal, Michael Bellman, Ruben Archuleta. Honorary bearer Richie Trejo, Jr.
A special thanks to Dr. Zahir and staff at Southwest Healthcare Center and Memorial Medical ICU Director Gina, nurses, Zach, Cody and Tracy for taking good care of him.
The Flores Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road - 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com