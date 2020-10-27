I had the greatest honor knowing Eddie and sharing our Love and frustration about the 49ers we would text almost every Monday and discuss the games. I also had the pleasure of being Eddie’s Barbers so our bi-weekly conversation will be missed dearly. My deepest condolences to the family and my prayers always with Noah whom Eddie loved more than anyone else in this world. Eddie was an incredible Father! I will miss him Dearly.

Zack

Friend