Ediberto Duran "Eddie" Dominguez Jr.
1978 - 2020
Ediberto "Eddie" Duran Dominguez Jr

Las Cruces - EDIBERTO "EDDIE" DURAN DOMINGUEZ, JR., age 42, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born November 17, 1978 in Woodland, California to Alice and Ediberto Dominguez, Sr. Eddie was a hugger, loved everybody and everybody loved him. His friendships were a testament to his character. If you knew Eddie, you were aware that he was a San Francisco 49er fanatic, in good times and bad.

Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Alice Dominguez; his son, Noah Ethan Dominguez of Las Cruces; two brothers, Samuel E. Dominguez of California and Daniel Rick Dominguez also of Las Cruces; his Tia Angie Lopez; maternal grandfather, Samuel Terrazas, Sr. and uncle, Sam Terrazas, Jr. (Socorro), as well as his numerous football families and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ediberto "Catter" Dominguez, Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Gustavo and Benita Dominguez, and his aunt, Bertha Terrazas and uncle, Gustavo Dominguez, Jr.

Calling hours will begin at 2:30 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina, with recitation of the rosary at 3:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 in the same church. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his father.

Serving as casket bearers will be Brad Cochran, Rick Bardwell, Roland Serna, Michael Dominguez, Mel Holguin, Jr. and Gabe Moya. Honorary bearers will be the 1994-95 and 1995-96 Mayfield High School State Football Champions.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited to 40%.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 27, 2020
I had the greatest honor knowing Eddie and sharing our Love and frustration about the 49ers we would text almost every Monday and discuss the games. I also had the pleasure of being Eddie’s Barbers so our bi-weekly conversation will be missed dearly. My deepest condolences to the family and my prayers always with Noah whom Eddie loved more than anyone else in this world. Eddie was an incredible Father! I will miss him Dearly.
Zack
Friend
