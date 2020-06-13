Edith Henry
Las Cruces - Edith (Edie) Henry was born September 25, 1937 in Rincon NM to Francis and Charles Hanna. She passed away June 10, 2020 in Las Cruces NM at age 82.
Edie lived her entire life in Las Cruces NM attending LCHS and NMSU where she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Education. While attending NMSU she joined the Chi Omega Sorority where she made lifelong friends. She taught in Las Cruces for 25 years at Jornada, Picacho, and Vista middle schools and found great fulfillment in teaching students' science and math. After her retirement she continued to be involved in education and promote literacy through book sales.
She was a long-time avid Aggie sports fan and was sorry she was not able to watch them in the NCAA tournament this year. Edie and Dennis loved to travel, and she continued to visit many different countries after his passing in 2005. She was also a long-time member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Edie treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and loved playing games with them around the kitchen table.
She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and four siblings. Her daughter Libby Henry and husband Joe DeBonis and their children Joseph and Patrick from Albuquerque, NM. Daughter Margaret Wilshek and her children Kristen (Phil) and Jack from Denver, CO. Daughter Patty King and her children Ryan and Jason from Phoenix, AZ. Sisters Laura Wright (Craig); Catherine Moulder and brother James Hanna in Las Cruces and sister Wilma Grace from Plano, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dennis G Henry.
Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Mexico State University General Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Mexico State University General Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.