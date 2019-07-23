|
Edmundo 'The World" Lucero Jr.
Las Cruces - EDMUNDO "THE WORLD" LUCERO JR., age 60, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. He was born August 18, 1958 to Edmundo G. and Emma Soto Lucero. "The World", as he was fondly known to family and friends, worked in construction as a painter, and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving companion of thirty-five years and mother of his children, Eva Betancourt, of the family home; son, Jude "Nito" Betancourt (Rachel Nevares) and two daughters, Trisha Orona (Edgar) and Cassandra Betancourt (Lorenzo Tovar) all of Las Cruces; two brothers, Richard Lucero (Mary) of Henderson, NV and Ralph Lucero (Jeannie) of Mesilla; two sisters, Alice Tapia (Gilbert) of El Paso, TX and Carol Jacquez (Albert) of Mesilla. Other survivors include eight grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Betancourt and other family members.
Visitation for Mr. Lucero will begin at 1 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 1:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ralph Lucero Sr., Stevie Lucero, Edgar Avalos, Benny Orona, Ralph Lucero Jr., and Michael Lucero.
The Lucero Family has entrusted their love one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 23, 2019