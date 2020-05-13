Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Edna Mae Johnston Obituary
Edna Mae Johnston

Las Cruces -

Edna Mae Johnston, 97, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Edna was born in Bryan County, Oklahoma to Clarence Z. and Leva Howell on December 6, 1922. Edna, along with her parents and grandparents, moved to Las Cruces, NM on March 8, 1924.

Edna is preceded in death by her late husband, Virgil Johnston.

Edna was way ahead of her time and was a very determined business woman. She ran her family farm, managed her father's bar in La Mesa and developed & sold lots in the City of Las Cruces, amongst other things. Those who knew Edna, knew her to be a nononsense individual, but very fair and honest.

Edna & her late husband, Virgil enjoyed traveling by vehicle throughout Mexico and even made it all the way to Panama. She always had many stories to tell about their great adventures.

Edna and Virgil were avid firearm collectors, attending & showing at many gun shows throughout the years.

She loved quilting and needlepoint and gifted many of her beautiful creations to her close friends. She was a very talented writer and shared many amazing stories of her life experiences with friends.

Because of Edna's very special love for her dogs, donations can be made in Edna's name to the Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary.

Edna lived her life by a quote from her father: "If you're not happy, get happy." Edna can now be at peace and happy with the love of her life, Virgil Johnston.

Due to current COVID-19 rules, a private burial was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 13 to May 17, 2020
