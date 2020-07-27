Edna Marie Jackson
Las Cruces - EDNA MARIE JACKSON, age 60 of Las Cruces passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with her two loving children by her side. She was born April 2, 1961 in Breckenridge, Texas to Martha Patterson and James Jackson Sr. Edna was raised in Las Cruces having attended Las Cruces Public Schools where she made many lifelong friendships. She was always already to greet you with her beautiful smile and loving spirit. She was by nature a happy and caring person who was always eager to make you feel at home in her presence. Edna's love of her children and grandchildren kept her going and gave her the happiest moments of her life.
She is survived by her son, Bradlee Jackson and fiancée, Blanca Torres, their three children, Luis, Esmeralda and Joaquin; her daughter, Jamacia Settles; brother, James Jackson Jr., and sister, Patricia Ivey Brown all of Las Cruces; two half-sisters, Katy Glenn of North Carolina and Monica Booth of Texas. She also leaves behind to mourn her passing numerous nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by parents and a brother, Roy Patterson.
She was loved by many and will surely be missed by all. We take great comfort in having been loved by her and the many memories made with her will keep her alive in our hearts forever.
Visitation for Ms. Jackson will begin at 9 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:30 AM. At her request cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com