Edna T. Alderete
Las Cruces - Edna T. Alderete went home to be with the Lord on July 4th, 2019 at the age of 90.
The viewing for Edna will be on Thursday, July 11 th from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Getz Funeral Home (1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001). Her service will be on Friday, July 12 th from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Mesilla Valley Baptist Church (2928 La Mesilla Circle, Las Cruces, NM 88005). Burial will be at Hillcrest
Memorial Garden (5140 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88007) on Friday, July 12 th at 2:30 PM. A reception will take place back at Mesilla Valley Baptist Church, following the burial, where we will share memories and stories of Edna. The officiant of the services will be Pastor Guillermo Hernandez.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 10, 2019