Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. Bowman Ave.
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mesilla Valley Baptist Church
2928 La Mesilla Circle
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Garden
5140 W. Picacho Ave.
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Alderete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna T. Alderete

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna T. Alderete Obituary
Edna T. Alderete

Las Cruces - Edna T. Alderete went home to be with the Lord on July 4th, 2019 at the age of 90.

The viewing for Edna will be on Thursday, July 11 th from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Getz Funeral Home (1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001). Her service will be on Friday, July 12 th from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Mesilla Valley Baptist Church (2928 La Mesilla Circle, Las Cruces, NM 88005). Burial will be at Hillcrest

Memorial Garden (5140 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88007) on Friday, July 12 th at 2:30 PM. A reception will take place back at Mesilla Valley Baptist Church, following the burial, where we will share memories and stories of Edna. The officiant of the services will be Pastor Guillermo Hernandez.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now